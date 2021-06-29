People may be infected with COVID-19 again due to new strains — deputy prime minister

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. People, who contracted coronavirus previously, may get infected once again due to the spread of new coronavirus strains, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"It is necessary to take into account new mutations of coronavirus that people having coronavirus previously can get infected with," Golikova told a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Tuesday.

About 181.5 mln coronavirus cases and about 3.9 mln fatalities have been reported across the world since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 5,493,557 coronavirus cases, 4,984,037 recoveries and 134,545 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.