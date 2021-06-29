Yearly vaccinations will be recommended after situation stabilizes in Russia — minister

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. People, who have had COVID-19, will be allowed to get vaccinated in six months after recovery, while yearly vaccinations will be recommended after the epidemiological situation stabilizes in Russia and herd immunity is reached, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"Taking opinions of our scientists as well as immunology and virology specialists into account, we prepared changes to methodical recommendations. Considering the unfavorable epidemiological situation in Russia, it will be allowed to get vaccinated in six months after the disease and after six months following the previous initial vaccination. After herd immunity is reached and when the situation stabilizes, vaccination can be held once a year," the minister said.

He added that these recommendations had already been approved.

According to the latest statistics, more than 181.5 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 3,900,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 5,493,557 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,984,037 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 134,545 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.