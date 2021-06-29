Highest coronavirus figures reported among patents aged 18-49, says watchdog chief

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The highest incidence of coronavirus is reported among patients aged between 18 and 49, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"Over the past three weeks, the maximum incidence rate is in the age group between 18 and 49 years of age. This tendency persists, this is an active population," Popova told a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Tuesday.

About 181.5 mln coronavirus cases and about 3.9 mln fatalities have been reported across the world since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 5,493,557 coronavirus cases, 4,984,037 recoveries and 134,545 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.