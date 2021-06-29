COVID incidence on the rise in all regions of Russia — chief sanitary medic

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. COVID incidence is on the rise in all regions of Russia, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova said Tuesday.

"At the end of the past week, we’ve registered an increase in all regions of the Russian Federation. The situation remains extremely tense," she said during a meeting of the coordination council on combating the coronavirus infection.

In particular, 18 regions reported figures above average across Russia. When calculated without Moscow and St. Petersburg, the average figure is exceeded in 45 regions.