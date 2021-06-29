Russia reports case of COVID-19’s Delta Plus — official

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A case of COVID-19’s Delta Plus has been detected in Russia, a female patient had a mild case, Russia’s head sanitary doctor Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"As of Russia, I want to explain that we carefully checked all information about the strain that was reported last week. The information checked out, it is indeed Delta Plus. The woman <…> had a mild case, everything turned out well," she said.

Popova underlined that it’s become very important to vaccinate as many people as possible amid the spread of new coronavirus strains.

The coronavirus variant which officially came to be known as Delta was first detected in India in October 2020, this variant is often called the Indian strain. Delta Plus, this strain’s variant, is considered to be even more infectious.