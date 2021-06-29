Russian medical center releases 1 mln CoviVac coronavirus vaccine doses for distribution

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Chumakov Center has produced 1 million doses of its CoviVac coronavirus vaccine and released it for distribution, the Center’s spokesman told TASS on Tuesday.

"We planned to release 1 million CoviVac doses into distribution by late June according to our schedule. In actual fact, we have already released this amount of the vaccine into circulation," the spokesman said.

It was reported on the Moscow mayor’s website on June 28 that vaccination outlets across the Russian capital had again used up all their stocks of the CoviVac coronavirus vaccine and had to suspend the registration for the COVID-19 jabs. Russia’s Health Ministry is expected to supply another batch of the CoviVac vaccine.

The stocks of the CoviVac vaccine earlier also came to an end at vaccination points in Moscow. In particular, it was reported that inoculations with this vaccine were suspended on June 22. On June 25, registration for the CoviVac jab restarted.

The Chumakov Center’s inactivated whole-virion CoviVac vaccine was registered with the Russian Health Ministry on February 19. Whole-virion vaccines are based either on artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or killed (inactivated) viruses. It was Russia’s third vaccine certified for mass use.