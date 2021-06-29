Even mild coronavirus cases are dangerous for the body, vaccine developer warns

MOSCOW, June 29./TASS/. The coronavirus infection is dangerous in terms of its health effects, even in light cases, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the Sputnik V vaccine, said on Tuesday.

"This is a very insidious disease, and even if one has been ill in a mild form, it does not mean protection from this disease, since it gives a very serious complication, on the one hand, and on the other hand, in a large percentage of cases it ends in very severe forms of the disease," Gintsburg told a news conference.

About 181.5 mln coronavirus cases and about 3.9 mln fatalities have been reported across the world since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 5,493,557 coronavirus cases, 4,984,037 recoveries and 134,545 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.