About 90% of all new COVID cases in Russia caused by Indian strain — health official

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. About 90% of all newly registered COVID cases in Russia are caused by the Indian coronavirus strain, says Gamaleia Research Institute Director Alexander Gintsburg.

"People that have already recovered [from COVID] must vaccinate to keep the projective antibody blood titer high. So that when the virus gets into our bodies, god forbid, and we get infected, it would be immediately faced with a high antibody concentration, which will neutralize it. This is the feature of the Indian strain, which is, as we know now, contributes to about 90% of all circulating strains," Gintsburg said.

He reiterated that the vaccination is the only way to stop the pandemic.