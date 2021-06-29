Russia’s coronavirus spread rate drops to 1.13 in past day

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate continued decreasing in the past 24 hours, dropping from 1.17 to 1.13, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data released on Tuesday.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate decreased to 0.97 in the past day, the latest data show.

The coronavirus spread rate exceeded 1 in nine out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases. This rate equaled 1.14 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 1.15 in the Moscow Region where the COVID-19 tally declined for the first time in the past few days, 1.16 in the Rostov Region, 1.17 in St. Petersburg, and 1.19 in the Voronezh Region, the estimates suggest.

The coronavirus spread rate stood at 1.22 in the Irkutsk and Krasnoyarsk Regions, 1.31 in the Sverdlovsk Region, and 1.59 in the Samara Region, the latest data indicate.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.