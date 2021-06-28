Number of vaccinated people in Russia reaches 23 million — minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 has increased to 23 million, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with Russian TV.

"Today, it’s already 23 million (people vaccinated against the coronavirus — TASS). The speed has picked up the pace a lot," he said.

Earlier, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the number of people vaccinated with the first shot had reached 20.7 million by June 23, and the number of fully vaccinated people had risen to 16.7 million.

Russia’s vaccination campaign for adults was launched on January 18, people can choose between three vaccines created and produced in Russia. The fourth vaccine, Sputnik Light, is still yet to become available for the general population.

According to the latest statistics, more than 181.2 million people have been infected worldwide, and more than 3,900,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 5,472,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,969,340 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 133,893 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.