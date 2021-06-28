Moscow Region registers an all-time high of 2,722 coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region climbed by an all-time high of 2,722 cases in the past 24 hours, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

On June 27, the Moscow Region registered 2,608 new coronavirus cases. Overall, 309,125 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Moscow Region since the start of the pandemic, the latest figures show.

A total of 1,813 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow Region upon their recovery in the past day. Twenty coronavirus patients died in the Moscow Region in the past day, the crisis center reported.

Currently, 50,875 people are undergoing their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Moscow Region, the latest figures indicate.

Coronavirus situation in Moscow Region remains tense, says governor

The coronavirus situation in the Moscow Region remains tense, and the regional authorities are building up the hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Monday.