Moscow Region registers an all-time high of 2,722 coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region climbed by an all-time high of 2,722 cases in the past 24 hours, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.
On June 27, the Moscow Region registered 2,608 new coronavirus cases. Overall, 309,125 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Moscow Region since the start of the pandemic, the latest figures show.
A total of 1,813 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the Moscow Region upon their recovery in the past day. Twenty coronavirus patients died in the Moscow Region in the past day, the crisis center reported.
Currently, 50,875 people are undergoing their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Moscow Region, the latest figures indicate.
Coronavirus situation in Moscow Region remains tense, says governor
The coronavirus situation in the Moscow Region remains tense, and the regional authorities are building up the hospital bed capacity for COVID-19 patients, Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Monday.
"The situation in the region remains tense. As you know, the Patriot facility [the temporary infection disease hospital at the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region] has begun its work. We are increasing its bed capacity. I very much hope that we will have the required amount of healthcare in all the geographical locations to provide the necessary assistance to all those who need it," the regional governor said.
The number of those wishing to get COVID-19 jabs is growing in the Moscow Region, the governor stressed.
The temporary mobile hospital deployed by the Russian Defense Ministry on the premises of the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center in the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region operated until mid-February. A total of 6,657 coronavirus patients underwent medical treatment there. The Moscow Region authorities have made a decision to reopen it over a surge in COVID-19 cases in the region. Overall, 1,420 COVID-19 beds are expected to be opened at the hospital.
The Moscow Region ranks third after Moscow and St. Petersburg by the COVID-19 case tally in Russia. The Moscow Region has reported 309,125 coronavirus infections, 251,772 recoveries and 6,478 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.