Moscow coronavirus situation remains very difficult, mayor warns

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The coronavirus situation in Moscow remains very complicated, as record numbers of hospitalizations and fatalities have now been reached, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Monday.

"The coronavirus situation in Moscow is still very difficult. In the last week, we have set new records in hospitalizations, people in ICUs, as well as coronavirus fatalities," he noted.

According to the federal coronavirus crisis center, Moscow reported 124 COVID-19 deaths in the past day, which is the highest daily number recorded since the pandemic began.

Sobyanin stressed that these developments prompted a series of measures to fight the spread of the virus. "I reiterate that we are dealing with a new and more infectious strain, a very deadly one. I ask everyone to take care of themselves and get vaccinated as soon as possible," Sobyanin stressed.