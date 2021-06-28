Russia’s coronavirus spread rate goes down to 1.17

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate has gone down slightly reaching 1.17 on Monday according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data. In Moscow, this figure has dropped to 1.04.

The spread rate equals 1 or is higher than 1 in all ten Russian regions with the highest amount of recorded coronavirus cases. In the Rostov Region, it equals 1.15, 1.16 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 1.17 in St. Petersburg, 1.21 in the Voronezh Region, and 1.22 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Despite another record high number of daily cases, the spread rate in the Moscow Region has gone down to 1.24. In the Sverdlovsk Region, it reached 1.31, in the Irkutsk Region - 1.35, and in the Samara Region - 1.96.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now, this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.