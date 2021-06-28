Pandemic leads to unprecedented IT industry energy consumption - study

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The coronavirus pandemic has led to an unprecedented increase in energy consumption in the information and communication technology industry. Information and communication technologies account for 3-4% of global carbon emissions, roughly double that of the aviation sector, according to a study by international consulting company Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

With a 60% increase in global data consumption expected in 2021, the industry could account for up to 14% of global CO2 emissions by 2040, unless significant steps are taken to reduce the sector's environmental impact.