Putin to meet with military universities graduates in Kremlin on June 28

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with graduates from Russian military universities in the Kremlin on Monday, June 28, the presidential press service said on Sunday.

According to the press service, as many as 400 graduates with honors from 18 universities of the Russian defense and emergencies ministries, the Federal Security and Bodyguard Services, and the National Guard, as well as instructors and chiefs of these universities have been invited.

Last year, this traditional reception was not organized due to coronavirus lockdowns.