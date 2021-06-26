Over 85,000 people sign up for COVID-19 vaccination in 24 hours, says mayor

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Over 85,000 people have signed up for vaccination against COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday.

On June 23, he informed that on that day, over 60,000 Moscow residents signed up for vaccination, which is 10 times higher than the record low figures.

"Yesterday, 86,000 [people signed up for vaccination]. This is exactly the volume that we need to add another 2 mln vaccinated people within a month. It will be a huge step towards lowering the infection rate and easing the restrictions," Sobyanin said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

He also noted there is international research of Sputnik V that 35,000 people took part in. "This is why we introduced mass vaccination of workers employed in trade and service industry. And it changed the situation. Today, the number of people that sign up for vaccination has gone up several times," the mayor said.

Sobyanin stressed that there are enough vaccine doses in Moscow, and that additional vaccination points have been opened in parks, shopping centers and clinics.