Russian chief sanitary doctor: 50% of coronavirus cases transmitted within households

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Half of the COVID-19 cases in Russia is now linked to household transmissions, Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, said on Friday.

"According to our results of an epidemiological survey of all outbreaks, half of those infected [with coronavirus] are within households," she said at the anti-coronavirus coordinating council.

Popova stressed that it was extremely pressing to stay compliant with all the requirements at home.

According to the latest statistics, about 180 million people have been infected with coronavirus worldwide, and more than 3.9 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 5,409,088 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,929,639 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 132,064 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.