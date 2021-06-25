Moscow prolongs ban on nighttime work of restaurants

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin has prolonged the ban on nighttime work of restaurants, bars and clubs from 23:00 to 06:00, the mayor’s decree published on Friday informs.

The document says that the ban on providing catering services from 23:00 to 06:00 is prolonged. This excludes sale of food products, food to go and delivery services. The decree also bans entertainment events in nightclubs, bars, discos and karaoke bars.

It was informed earlier that starting June 28, restaurants and cafes must establish a system of QR codes that would allow only vaccinated people and people with negative PCR tests to enter. Those, who are unable to adhere to these measures, can only deliver food.