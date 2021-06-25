Delta Plus case found in Russia in April, no evidence of its spread — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. The COVID Delta Plus variant was found in Russia back in April, with no evidence of its further spread, Darya Danilenko, deputy director of the Flu Research Institute of the Russian Health Ministry, told TASS on Friday.

Fontanka.ru said earlier, citing Danilenko, that the first Delta Plus case had been found in Russia.

"My answer to the question whether the Delta Plus variant was confirmed in Russia was that the analysis of the database of samples from Russia revealed one such variant. We have no data that it was an infection. We only know that there is such a sample. But it should be stressed that this sample was taken in April. There were no such cases either in May or in June. It is an old sample. We have found no more. We see no spread," she said.

According to Danilenko, the institute is receiving samples "in huge numbers." Researchers are analyzing their genomes to identify the prevailing variant. However, in her words, the institute has not analyzed the new strain’s properties.

Russia’s sanitary watchdog said earlier that its research organizations were checking reports about the first Delta Plus case. "Such reports are often not confirmed after scientific study," it said.

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, commonly referred to as the Indian strain, was first found in India in October 2020. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences warned that this strain could infect even those, who had been vaccinated with the Covaxin and Covishield jabs used in that country. The Delta Plus variant is believed to be even more contagious than the standard Delta variant.