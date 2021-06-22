Moscow authorities may consider new measures to support business — Deputy Mayor

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities are ready to consider new measures of support for businesses upon receipt of applications from entrepreneurs, deputy head of the government of Moscow, head of the Moscow department of trade and services Alexei Nemeryuk said in an interview with the Moscow Echo radio station.

"Of course, there is such an option. At the same time, the support measures that were in force last year, when the restaurants were closed, helped them survive - our catering network has practically recovered, and revenues of many restaurant chains even increased in comparison with 2019. < ...> Currently, we have no applications from businesses. Once we receive them, we will definitely consider them," he said, answering a question about the possibility of introducing new measures to support businesses.

According to the data posted on the website of the Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin, the support measures provided by the Moscow authorities during the pandemic covered more than 57,000 companies.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sergey Mironov, public commissioner in the restaurant business under the Moscow business ombudsman, told TASS that Moscow restaurants may lose 90% of their visitors due to the change over of establishments to a covid-free regime,

Earlier, it was reported that the Moscow government has obliged restaurants and cafes to create a system to use QR codes to check if visitors have been vaccinated against coronavirus. From June 28, catering enterprises that do not fulfill this requirement will only be able to offer take-aways or delivery.