Chumakov Center to manufacture one million CoviVac vaccine doses by end of June

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov Center will manufacture and dispatch one million doses of its CoviVac coronavirus vaccine by the end of the current month, as was originally planned, a spokesman for the Center told TASS on Tuesday.

"Supplies of the CoviVac coronavirus vaccine are proceeding as scheduled. We will manufacture and ship one million vaccine doses, as we promised," he said.

It was reported earlier, that vaccination centers in Moscow had run out of CoviVac vaccines. Registration for inoculation has been temporarily suspended, according to the official website of Moscow’s mayor.

The CoviVac whole-virion coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products, commonly referred to as the Chumakov Center, was registered in Russia on February 19, 2021. Whole-virion vaccines are based either on artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or dead (inactivated) viruses.