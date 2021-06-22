Slightly over 25% of Moscow residents have immunity to Indian strain of coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Nearly half of Moscow residents have immunity to the Wuhan strain of the coronavirus and only slightly more than a fourth have immunity to the Indian strain, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"According to the latest data, more than 47% of Moscow residents had antibodies to this [Wuhan] strain and, say, more than ten percent have been vaccinated. As a result, we have 60% <…> But to be protected against the new strain of the virus, it is not enough to just have antibodies or immunoglobulins G. There should be quite a lot of them. <…> When we reviewed our data, <…> we saw that slightly more than 25% of city dwellers have immunity to this variant (the Indian strain — TASS)," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Rakova, this is not enough to stop the epidemic, so, the city authorities recommend those who recovered from COVID-19 or were vaccinated more than six months ago should get inoculated.

Moscow is number one among Russian regions in terms of COVID-19 morbidity. As many as 1,300,709 cases have been registered in the city, including 6,555 in the past day. A total of 1,123,295 patients have recovered and the death toll is at 21,598.