Moscow reporting explosive growth in COVID-19 cases over three weeks — deputy mayor

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow has been seeing a snowballing growth in COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks, Deputy Mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova said on Tuesday.

"Over the three recent weeks, we have seen explosive growth in the incidence of coronavirus. The number of newly confirmed cases has jumped by about 100% over this period," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Rakova, the COVID incidence spike was triggered by a number of factors, including the low percentage of vaccinated people and neglect of observing sanitary rules, in particular, non-wearing of face masks. "Naturally, it is first of all linked with a new virus strain, the Indian strain, that has reached Moscow. Until now, we had mostly the Wuhan strain. <…> Ninety percent of new cases are linked with the new strain," she said.

Moscow is number one among Russian regions in terms of Covid-19 morbidity. As many as 1,300,709 cases have been registered in the city, including 6,555 in the past day. A total of 1,123,295 patients have recovered, and the death toll is at 21,598.