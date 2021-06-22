Moscow temporarily bans entertainment, sports events involving over 500 people

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow is imposing a temporary ban on concerts, entertainment and sports events involving more than 500 people from June 22.

"A temporary ban on concerts, entertainment and sports events with a concurrent presence of more than 500 people, both outdoors and indoors, comes into effect from June 22, 2021," Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on his website on Tuesday.

According to the mayor, fan zones and dance floors "must be closed regardless of the number of people".

However, these restrictions can be lifted "if organizers arrange a COVID-free zone, and allow entry of only those, who have QR codes," Sobyanin stressed.

"These restrictions do not apply to concerts, shows, movie performances, and other entertainment and sports events involving less than 500 people. Nevertheless, we recommend their organizers use QR codes to ensure the safety of spectators," he added.