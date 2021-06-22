Russia’s coronavirus spread rate goes down for first time in five days

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate has decreased for the first time in five days, reaching 1.18 on Tuesday according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data. In Moscow, this figure has dropped to 1.13.

The spread rate equals 1 or is higher than 1 in all Russian regions with the highest amount of recorded coronavirus cases. In the Rostov Region, it grew to 1.07, in St. Petersburg and Voronezh Regions, it dropped to 1.1, and in the Irkutsk Region, it reached 1.12.

In the Sverdlovsk and Krasnoyarsk Region, this figure equals 1.13, in the Samara Region, it grew to 1.22 [the highest figure for the region since July 2020], to 1.26 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and to 1.42 in the Moscow Region.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now, this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.