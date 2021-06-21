Weekly coronavirus hospitalizations growing 40% in the Moscow Region — health minister

MOSCOW, June 21./TASS/. Hospitalizations of coronavirus patients have been growing weekly by 40% within the past three weeks, region’s health minister Svetlana Strigunkova told journalists on Monday.

"Within the past three weeks, the level of hospitalizations has been growing 40% week by week," the minister said. "We had 6,500 beds, and now we have already 12,000 - this is for June. Over the past week, we deployed 2,100 beds additionally," Strigunkova added.

According to her, no more than 11% of hospital beds remain vacant for now in the Moscow Region. "We are deploying new beds practically on a daily basis to help all the patients who need them," said Strigunkova.

Earlier, she said that the hospital for coronavirus patients at the Patriot Park in the Moscow Region would reopen on Monday.