Over 60 Russian regions face rising incidence of coronavirus infections, health minister

MOSCOW, June 21./TASS/. About 65 Russian regions are facing a rising incidence of coronavirus infections, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said at a session with the regions, the footage of which was shown by Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"A rise in infections is involving a bigger number of regions. At the initial stage, there were about 30 regions, but now we are seeing that practically about 65 regions are showing an increase in the incidence of the infection in a varying degree," Murashko said. According to the health minister, about 465,000 patients in Russia are currently under the supervision of medics.

According to the national anti-coronavirus crisis center, a total of 5,334,204 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, with 4,878,333 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 129,801 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.