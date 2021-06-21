Transmission of coronavirus via fresh water reservoirs not ruled out — virologist

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The risk the SARS-CoV-2 virus may be transmitted via fresh water reservoirs should not be ruled out completely. Research into the problem is currently underway, the director of the research center for the prevention and treatment of viral infections, Georgy Vikulov, said on the Moskva-24 television channel.

"The possibility of the virus spreading via fresh water reservoirs is being probed into. Potentially it is not ruled out," he said.

Vikulov added that in general salt water was considered safer than fresh water.

"Transmission of intestinal infections via fresh water reservoirs is more frequent," he said.

Earlier, the chief of the consumer rights watchdog Anna Popova said that the coronavirus was unable to breed in either fresh or salt water. Boiling kills the virus instantly. On surfaces, the virus stays alive for up to 48 hours.