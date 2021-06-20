Medvedev congratulates medics on Medical Worker Day

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday congratulated Russian medics on their professional holiday, Medial Worker Day, noting their selflessness and heroism.

"I ould like to cordially thank each one of you for your important labor, for your performing your duty so courageously in the period of trials, for treating people, saving them from the coronavirus infection and other dangerous diseases. You demonstrate real selflesssness and herousm," he wrote on his Facebook account.

He noted that the epidemilogical situation still requires titanic effort. "We are sincerely proud of your professional feat. We applaud your striving to dedicate yourself to the care of your patients. Thank you very much forr that," he emphasized.

Medical Worker Day is marked in RUssian on the third Sunday in June. The holiday was established in Decembeer 1965.