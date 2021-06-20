St. Petersburg reports over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since Feb. 20

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in St. Petersburg over the past day exceeded 1,000 for the first time since February 20, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

St. Petersburg reported 1,019 COVID-19 cases over the past day. A day earlier 996 coronavirus cases were confirmed. Since the start of the pandemic Russia’s second-largest city has registered 457,355 cases (or 8.5% of citizens).

According to the crisis center, 439 people recovered over the past day, and since the start of the pandemic the total number of recoveries has hit 428,695. Currently, 13,319 people are undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 73 COVID-19 deaths were registered in the region. Since the start of the pandemic, 15,341 people have died in the city.