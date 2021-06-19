Visitors to St. Petersburg’s Euro 2020 Fan Zone to be reduced from 5,000 to 3,000

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. St. Petersburg has taken a decision to limit the number of visitors to the city’s Euro 2020 Fan Zone from 5,000 to 3,000, according to the new regulation on measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, which was signed by St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov.

"Starting on June 20, precautionary measures are tightened for visiting the Fan Zones of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. Thus, up to 3,000 people will be allowed into the Fan Zone on Konyushennaya Square and up to 1,000 people into the Yubileiny theme park," says the regulation published on Saturday.

Restrictions had been earlier imposed in the Fan Zone on Konyushennaya Square over a spike in coronavirus cases. On June 17, selling food was banned there and only drinks remain available.

2020 UEFA Euro Cup

The 2020 UEFA Euro Cup, which was postponed last year over the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, runs between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was picked as one of its venues. It was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host European championship matches. St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

On April 23, St. Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out of the organization of the European football championship games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the championship’s hosting cities, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now staged in 11 cities, namely in London, England; Munich, Germany; Rome, Italy; Baku, Azerbaijan; St. Petersburg, Russia; Bucharest, Romania; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Budapest, Hungary; Glasgow, Scotland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Seville, Spain.