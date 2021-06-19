Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is better than being ill - Putin

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Experts all over the world believe that getting vaccinated against coronavirus is better than being ill, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the United Russia party’s congress on Saturday.

"I am in constant touch with specialists. I spoke with them again recently, during an award ceremony. The consequences of the disease caused by the coronavirus infection are still being studied, not only lung damage, but also vascular lesions. Experts are yet to figure out what that ultimately leads to. I remind you once again that getting vaccinated is better than being ill. Anyway, this is the stance of leading specialists in our country and in the world," Putin said.

The president noted that many Russians "faced serious complications because of coronavirus.".