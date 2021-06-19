One cannot say now that mortality from Indian coronavirus strain is higher - minister

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Indian coronavirus strain is more contagious than others, but so far one cannot say that mortality from it is higher, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters on Saturday.

"It is more contagious. We cannot say so far that it is more lethal. It is more contagious, that is why vaccination is necessary," he said.

On June 17, head of Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova warned that the Indian strain was spreading across Russia extensively. On the same day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said it was important to continue researching new coronavirus strains and make every effort to prevent their spread. On Friday, Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency announced that it had developed a test system to quickly identify major coronavirus mutations, including the Indian strain.