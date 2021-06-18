Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center rules to resume flights to US — deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s anti-coronavirus crisis center has decided to resume regular flights to the United States, but with limitations on their number, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing at the House of Government on Friday.

"As far as the resumption of air links is concerned, it was decided to resume air travel on a regular basis, but for now with limitations on the number of flights, with the United States," Golikova said.

She added that flights would be resumed on routes Moscow-Washington and Moscow-New York.