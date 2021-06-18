Rough weather in South Russia to stop during weekend — weather center

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The bad weather period in South Russia, where from one to two monthly norms of precipitation fell during the last day, will end during the weekend, senior specialist of the Phobos weather center Alexander Sinenkov told TASS on Friday.

The cyclone over Crimea has caused strong rains on Thursday night and the increase in northwest wind. Serious consequences of the adverse weather are in the east of the peninsula, including Kerch city, where two monthly precipitation norms were recorded. A regional state of emergency was announced. A storm warning of strong rains and wind continues to be effective in Crimea on Friday.

"The abnormal bad weather period will eventually end in the south of the country, which was in the epicenter of the strong Black Sea depression. Southern regions still remain under influence today but it will start gradually moving towards Europe. The weather will change during the weekend. Rains and thunderstorms will be local, small and short. The sun will come out and the air temperature will grow almost everywhere," the expert said.