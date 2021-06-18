Hainan to present a 180-meter painting to mark Chinese Communist Party's centenary

HAIKOU, June 18. /TASS/. The Hainan Art Museum will present a unique 180-meter painting "Red Imprint of Faith" by artist Li Fushun for the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), Publicity Department of CPC Haikou Provincial Committee told TASS on Friday.

According to the authorities, this long painting, which is two meters high, can be seen at the exposition, which will open on June 20 and will last until July 5. It took the creator 10 years of hard work to master such a large-scale work of art.

The painting is done in the style of traditional Chinese painting Guohua. It depicts 104 scenes dedicated to key moments in the history of the Chinese Communist Party and the country.

The party's centenary will be celebrated on July 1. In this regard, the central government and the authorities of the Chinese regions have planned many cultural and social events.