COVID-19 herd immunity in Moscow down to 25%, says mayor

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The COVID-19 herd immunity in Moscow has dropped from 60% to 25%, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Friday, adding that this explains the explosive rise in new cases and hospitalizations.

"Now, we can estimate herd immunity differently, it won’t be 60% anymore, it will be 25%, because people need a higher level of immunity to resist the coronavirus. So we’re left with those who have a very high antibody count, and there are much fewer of them, this is a different epidemiological situation, it is simply different. So this is what causes the explosive rise [in cases and hospitalizations], this is the dynamic," Sobyanin said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

He added that before that, up to 60% of Moscow residents were immune to COVID-19, which should have stopped or slowed down the epidemic.

Earlier, the mayor informed that the rise in cases in Moscow is due to the new strain of the virus, which complicates the epidemiological and the economic situation, as well as the fight against the epidemic.