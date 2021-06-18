Crimea flood, US chemical plant in fire, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Crimea flood, US chemical plant in fire, Indian minaret disinfection
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for talks at the Villa La Grange, Geneva, June 16© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Denmark national football team players try to contain their emotions while doctors help Christian Eriksen. The midfielder of the national team fell to the grass at the end of the first half of the European Championship match with the Finnish team and was unable to get up. It was later revealed that the player had a heart attack. Play resumed an hour and a half later, Denmark lost 0-1, Copenhagen, 12 June© REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
An aerial view of a flooded street. Heavy rains in Kerch caused the flooding of over 200 houses and power outage in a hospital and the city center, June 17© Sergei Malgavko/TASS
Smoke billows from an industrial fire at Chemtool Inc. in Rockton, Illinois. The chemical fire at the plant, which produces lubricants, grease products and other industrial fluids, has prompted local evacuations, June 14© Scott Olson/Getty Images
An Iranian woman waiting to vote in the presidential election is visible through the plastic sheeting. By Friday, the country had four candidates left - three more withdrew from the race on Wednesday. The current President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, is not eligible to run for office as he holds office for two consecutive terms, Tehran, June 18© Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming wave during a departure ceremony before the launch of the Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, northwest of China. It is the first spaceflight in almost five years where China sends humans into space, June 17© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A worker chemically disinfects the premises at Qutub Minar complex, as the ASI Monuments are to reopen from tomorrow in New Delhi, June 15© Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
Fireworks launched from a barge explode over New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty as New York and other cities around New York state recognize a rate of 70% for single dose vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus, June 15© AP Photo/Craig Ruttle
The Rossiya brig sails along during a night rehearsal of the 2021 Scarlet Sails Festival held annually for school leavers, St. Petersburg, June 15© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Ring-tailed lemurs sit on the hood of a truck while snacking inside the Buin Zoo in Santiago. The largest private zoo in Chile, experiencing a serious economic situation due to the closure of its doors as a result of the prolonged quarantine measures, has started a campaign coined, “Sponsor an Animal”, to raise money to maintain the animal, June 15© AP Photo/Esteban Felix
EU must follow example of Geneva summit and maintain dialogue with Russia, says Kurz
"In order to protect our interests and avoid another downward spiral in relations, we must keep our communication channels open," the Austrian Chancellor stated
Read more
Putin and Biden begin talks in expanded format
Previously, the leaders talked in a narrow format with the participation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Read more
First MC-21 aircraft with composite wing will be delivered to customer in 2022 — Irkut
In May, Irkutsk Aircraft Plant received a 17.5-meter long wing console for the aircraft made of Russian composite materials
Read more
White House gives exact time of Putin-Biden meeting
The expanded bilateral meeting will begin at 14:55 local time
Read more
Russia, US agree to hold consultations on strategic stability — Putin
"The colleagues at the working level will determine the makeup of delegations, the place of work and how often these meetings will be held," the Russian President said
Read more
Turkey’s Erdogan announces plans to meet with Putin ‘soon’ — report
The Kremlin has not announced plans for the meeting yet
Read more
Kiev's conditions for Nord Stream 2 contradict market principles — Foreign Ministry
If the Ukrainian side wants to join the project, then negotiations should be held with shareholders and other interested companies, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Putin arrives in Geneva for talks with Biden
The meeting will be held at the Villa La Grange
Read more
Italy launches production of Sputnik V COVID-19 jab’s test batch — company
The Sputnik V jab’s production at the Swiss-Italian company Adienne Pharma & Biotech was launched in late March
Read more
Foreign fighters escort Russian Tu-160 bombers over Baltic Sea
Two Tu-160 bombers of Russia’s long-range aviation performed a scheduled flight that lasted about eight hours
Read more
Lavrov underscores importance of London’s rejection of provocative rhetoric
The selective nature of contacts, practice by the UK, is unacceptable in the normal diplomatic practice, the Foreign Ministry said in its statement
Read more
Russia’s upgraded grenade launcher to get capability to hit tank from 1,000 m distance
Specialists will increase the weapon’s accuracy with new sights
Read more
Putin says return of ambassadors agreed at talks with Biden
The envoys "are returning to their places of duty", the Russian President added
Read more
Russia-US summit in Geneva concluded after around three and a half hours with a break
The Russian delegation has currently moved into the pavilion, where Vladimir Putin’s press conference will be held
Read more
Coronavirus situation in Moscow is dramatic, says mayor
At the same time, more than 1.8 million people in Moscow have been inoculated against coronavirus since the start of the vaccination campaign
Read more
Geneva summit could prove to be inflection point in Russia-US relations — expert
According to the expert, the summit went without breakthroughs as expected, both presidents focused more on the positive than the negative
Read more
Legendary Russian winery resumes export deliveries to US
Overall distribution to the overseas market reached over two mln bottles in 2019-2020
Read more
Russia to feature latest warships at St. Petersburg maritime defense show
More than 15 ships, submarines, boats and vessels of the Navy and the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service will participate in the naval show
Read more
Putin heading to Geneva for Russian-US summit
Russian President is expected to arrive in Geneva at around 13:30 Moscow Time
Read more
Slavic Brotherhood drills to practice troop deployment to large distances
The active phase of the Slavic Brotherhood-2021 international drills involving almost 1,000 troops from Russia, Belarus, and Serbia kicked off at the Rayevsky practice range near Novorossiysk in Russia’s south on June 16
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries
There are two countries on the list
Read more
Putin says he is accustomed to seeing his words distorted by foreign media
The wish to explain something to the people is the reason behind the interviews to the US media, the Russian leader noted
Read more
Sputnik V is more effective against Indian strain of COVID than other vaccines — RDIF
In late April, the head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine, said that Sputnik V produces enough antibodies to battle the Indian strain of the coronavirus
Read more
Putin says Russia, US share understanding regarding each other's "red lines"
According to the Russian President, this issue was not discussed in detail
Read more
Press Review: Biden-Putin summit kicks off and Turkey stands ground in Afghanistan
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 16th
Read more
EU’s Russia strategy authors have problems with history and sense of reality — diplomat
Earlier, the European Union’s foreign policy chief announced that the strategy would be based on three principles — pushing back, constraining, and engaging with Moscow at the same time
Read more
No deadlines for implementation of agreements reached at Putin-Biden summit, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the leaders discussed conceptual matters, outlining their general understanding of the issue, and after that, work will begin at the expert level
Read more
Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Shatalov passes away aged 93
Overall, Shatalov made three spaceflights. From January 1987 to September 1991, he served as head of the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center
Read more
Putin hopes Biden "will be given a chance to work calmly"
Russian president also highlighted the necessity of joint actions against various cyberattacks
Read more
Russia to develop two-seat Su-57 fifth-generation fighter for exports
By 2028, the number of Su-57 fighters in the Russian Armed Forces will grow to 76
Read more
Russian Navy anti-submarine ship attacks enemy sub with torpedoes in Arctic drills
The scheduled naval maneuvers were held at the Northern Fleet’s practice ranges in the Barents Sea on June 15
Read more
Geneva authorities welcome choice of Villa La Grange for Russian-US summit
La Grange Park, where the villa is located, is a very popular site that Geneva's residents and visitors visit for recreation
Read more
China and Russia to launch 6 lunar missions in 2021-2025 to build international Moon base
The missions will use Chinese CZ-3B and CZ-5 launch vehicles, as well as Russia’s Soyuz-2
Read more
Russia, Belarus, Serbia kick off Slavic Brotherhood joint counter-terror drills
In the course of the joint maneuvers, the forces will practice carrying out tactical operations and an airborne assault to provide support for the arrival of the basic forces
Read more
No country can protect planet from hazardous celestial bodies alone, says Roscosmos chief
Planetary protection is one of the most important tasks for cosmonautics, Dmitry Rogozin stressed
Read more
Putin hopes meeting with Biden will be productive
Many issues that require top-level discussion have accumulated in Russian-American relations, the Russian President said
Read more
Talks in private between Putin, Biden concluded — Kremlin spokesman
This part of the talks lasted almost two hours instead of scheduled one hour and fifteen minutes
Read more
Putin-Biden talks continue for over three hours including break
The meeting in the expanded format started at about 17:00 Moscow time with the participation of the Russian and US delegations
Read more
Russia tests latest torpedo homing system
The electronic equipment can be used for sets of torpedoes of various caliber designated to strike underwater and surface targets
Read more
Russia helped China with its lunar program — Roscosmos CEO
Space cooperation benefit both countries, Dmitry Rogozin said
Read more