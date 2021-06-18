This week in photos: Crimea flood, US chemical plant in fire, Indian minaret disinfection

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet for talks at the Villa La Grange, Geneva, June 16 © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Denmark national football team players try to contain their emotions while doctors help Christian Eriksen. The midfielder of the national team fell to the grass at the end of the first half of the European Championship match with the Finnish team and was unable to get up. It was later revealed that the player had a heart attack. Play resumed an hour and a half later, Denmark lost 0-1, Copenhagen, 12 June © REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

An aerial view of a flooded street. Heavy rains in Kerch caused the flooding of over 200 houses and power outage in a hospital and the city center, June 17 © Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Smoke billows from an industrial fire at Chemtool Inc. in Rockton, Illinois. The chemical fire at the plant, which produces lubricants, grease products and other industrial fluids, has prompted local evacuations, June 14 © Scott Olson/Getty Images

An Iranian woman waiting to vote in the presidential election is visible through the plastic sheeting. By Friday, the country had four candidates left - three more withdrew from the race on Wednesday. The current President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, is not eligible to run for office as he holds office for two consecutive terms, Tehran, June 18 © Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming wave during a departure ceremony before the launch of the Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, in the Gobi Desert, northwest of China. It is the first spaceflight in almost five years where China sends humans into space, June 17 © EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A worker chemically disinfects the premises at Qutub Minar complex, as the ASI Monuments are to reopen from tomorrow in New Delhi, June 15 © Raj K Raj/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Fireworks launched from a barge explode over New York Harbor and the Statue of Liberty as New York and other cities around New York state recognize a rate of 70% for single dose vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus, June 15 © AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

The Rossiya brig sails along during a night rehearsal of the 2021 Scarlet Sails Festival held annually for school leavers, St. Petersburg, June 15 © Peter Kovalev/TASS