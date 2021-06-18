Russian experts begin to assess COVID-19 situation in Turkey

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. A group of Russian experts began to assess the COVID-19 situation in Turkey to decide whether flights to Turkey can be resumed, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s press service informed on Friday.

On the first day of work, specialists inspected the airport, the quarantine control post, tested the algorithm on detecting passengers with a fever at the airport, checked the PCR test lab in the arrivals zone, as well as several hotels of different price categories, the message informed.

Besides, the Russian delegation met with Turkish healthcare officials, who gave a presentation on medical aid to tourists, hospital equipment, COVID-19 infection rate and available hospital beds.

A group of Russian experts arrived in Turkey on June 17 to estimate the COVID-19 situation. The delegation will return to Moscow in the evening of June 18. After the visit, they will decide whether to resume flights to Turkey to accommodate Russian tourists.