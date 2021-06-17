Coronavirus pandemic situation in Moscow gets worse — mayor

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow's authorities observe a rapid worsening of the coronavirus pandemic situation in the city, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said at a meeting of the presidium of the anti-coronavirus task force on Thursday.

"The coronavirus pandemic situation in Moscow is deteriorating fast. It should be noted that this is an unexpected development, because more than 60% of the city's residents have either experienced the infection or been vaccinated. This is a rather large population group with immunity. We have expected a decline in rates, and not growth," Sobyanin said.

According to him, most likely Moscow is seeing new strains - more aggressive and fast-spreading. "We must realize that we have a different situation now, and it necessitates different decisions," the mayor stressed.

In the space of a few days the number of infected people grew from 3,000 to 7,000, the mayor pointed. According to preliminary data that will be made public on Friday, the figure of infections will be over 9,000 the mayor said. This means a threefold growth, he emphasized.

"Of course, this is a huge change that we did not witness in the previous outbreaks of the disease," the mayor said.