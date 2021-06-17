Coronavirus vaccination rates in Russia to be expedited — PM

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. It is necessary to accelerate the coronavirus vaccination rate in Russia and provide residents with all the required information how to protect themselves and their relatives, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"It is important to step up the vaccination pace," the Prime Minister said.

"People should receive all the required information about coronavirus danger, its consequences and how they and their relatives can be protected against the infection and, certainly, where vaccinations can be made," he added.