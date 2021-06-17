Expert cautions against jumping to conclusions about danger of Indian coronavirus strain

MOSCOW, June 17./TASS/. The Indian coronavirus strain is more contagious than the original Wuhan strain, but it would be premature to say that it is more dangerous, the head of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" Rinat Maksyutov said on Thursday.

"It would be premature to speculate about the virulence of the Indian strain, it is more contagious. But It would be early, for now, to say that it is more dangerous for the infected person," Maksyutov told Rossiya-24 television.

According to him, the EpiVacCorona vaccine is efficient against a number of coronavirus strains. "The level of virus-neutralizing antibodies against the UK variant is absolutely analogous to that of the reference variant - the Wuhan variant of coronavirus [the original one]," Maksyutov said.

As for the South African and Indian variants, an insignificant decline in the neutralizing antibody titers is seen, but the neutralizing antibodies remain," he added.

EpiVacCorona, developed at the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vektor under the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, was the second vaccine to receive certification in Russia. It was registered in October 2020.