Coronavirus vaccination rates in Russia far from perfect, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The rates of vaccination against the coronavirus infection are far from perfect in Russia now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"I can only state that the rates of voluntary vaccination are indeed far from perfect," he said.

Asked whether it is safe to say that voluntary vaccination against the coronavirus has been inefficient, and the only option of compulsory vaccination for certain categories of citizens remains for combating the pandemic, Peskov said: "I cannot make such a conclusion". "You can make any conclusions, and you can afford it, whereas a governor is responsible for the region," he explained.

For example, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov are responsible for a huge agglomeration, Presidential Spokesman noted. "At the end of the day, it is [like] a small European state in size," he said, adding that in the pandemic situation governors have to take efficient measures, "there is no other way out".