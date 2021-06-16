Russia’s coronavirus spread rate decreases for three days running

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus spread rate has decreased to 1.16 on Wednesday according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data. This figure has been decreasing for three days in a row.

Moscow’s coronavirus spread rate went down to 1.23 in the past day, the estimates show, which is the lowest figure for the Russian capital since June 8.

The spread rate equals 1 or is higher than 1 in all Russian regions with the highest amount of recorded coronavirus cases. In the Rostov Region, the figure equals 1, in the Samara Region, it is reported at 1.01, in the Irkutsk Region and St. Petersburg at 1.03, and in Nizhny Novgorod Region, it reaches 1.09. In the Voronezh and Krasnoyarsk Regions, the coefficient went down to 1.13, and to 1.2 in the Sverdlovsk Region. In the Moscow Region, this figure has risen to 1.31, the highest since March 16.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. Now, this rate is used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger service with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus spread rate does not exceed 1 for a week.