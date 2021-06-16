Russia reports over 13,300 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia confirmed 13,397 daily COVID-19 cases, bringing the total case tally to 5,249,990, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

In relative terms, the coronavirus cases grew by 0.26%.

The lowest growth rates were recorded over the past day in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0%), the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, the Republic of Adygea, and North Ossetia (0.05%), the Tuva Republic, and Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.06%).

Moscow confirmed 5,782 daily COVID-19 cases. Some 1,187 COVID-19 cases were registered over the past day in the Moscow Region, 927 in St. Petersburg, 212 in the Republic of Buryatia, 191 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 176 in the Voronezh Region.

Currently, 293,914 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,782 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 1,253,894 overall.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth rate stands at 0.46%. The capital city reported 6,805 new COVID-19 cases the day earlier.

Seventy-five coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours (against 71 the day before), which is the highest figure since January 19. The overall number of fatalities has amounted to 21,125, the crisis center said.

As many as 3,381 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past day, which brings the overall number of recoveries to 1,102,979. As many as 129,790 people continue to undergo medical treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

Russia has documented 396 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours compared to 379 the day before, bringing the overall death toll to 127,576.

The preliminary lethality rate reaches 2.43%, the data provided by the center suggests.

In the past 24 hours, 63 deaths have been documented in St. Petersburg, 19 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 13 in the Ulyanovsk Region, 12 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 11 each in the Leningrad and Krasnodar Regions.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 10,256 in the past 24 hours reaching 4,828,500.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 92% of the total number of infected people.

Another 1,437 patients recovered in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours. The Moscow Region reported 945 recoveries, the Rostov Region — 203, Crimea — 195 and the Voronezh Region - 173.