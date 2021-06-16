Russian experts to assess Turkey’s COVID-19 situation this week

MOSCOW, June 16. / TASS /. A delegation of Russian experts will go to Turkey in the middle of this week to assess the county’s epidemiological situation and decide on resuming flights and tourism, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing stated on Wednesday.

"As part of the previous agreements, a group of Russian experts will visit Turkey to assess the situation [with COVID-19]. <...> The visit is scheduled for the middle of this week. After that, decisions will be made on the possibility of resuming flights and providing tourist services," the Russian sanitary watchdog said.

The press service specified that the delegation would include representatives of Russia’s sanitary watchdog and its research institutes, the Federal Agency for Tourism and the Health Ministry’s subordinate institution. Experts will assess Turkey’s COVID-19 spread rate as well as the measures to combat the pandemic and protect the tourists’ health in popular destinations.

From April 15 to June 1, Russia limited passenger flights with Turkey amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The number of flights, which are operated by Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines, has been reduced to two per week on a mutual basis. On May 31, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported that Russia extended the suspension of flights with Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 due to a challenging epidemiological situation in these countries.