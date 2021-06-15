No negative reactions among people vaccinated with Sputnik V in Slovakia — media

PRAGUE, June 15. /TASS/. There have been no negative reactions among those vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Slovakia, eight days into a Sputnik V vaccination drive, Slovak Radio reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the number of those wishing to get the Russian vaccine is growing in the country. As many as 5,411 people are waiting to get the Sputnik V vaccine in Slovakia. On Monday, the country’s Health Ministry announced that 4,752 people had filed applications for Sputnik V vaccination on a special website. Most of those waiting to receive the Russian vaccine are from the 40-44 age group.

Slovak residents can get Sputnik V shots in eight vaccination centers established in each of the country’s eight regions.

The vaccine arrived in Slovakia on March 1. The purchase of Sputnik V, which has not yet been approved for use in the European Union, has triggered a government crisis and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who has become deputy prime minister and finance minister.