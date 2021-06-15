Nobody can be happy about COVID vaccination rates in Russia — Peskov

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin is unhappy about progress in vaccination against the novel coronavirus in Russia, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday, adding that vaccination remained voluntary.

"Possibly all of us should be unhappy about progress in vaccination. It leaves much to be desired," he said. "The president [Vladimir Putin] constantly uses every opportunity to call upon us all, who should be vaccinated, to urgently take the necessary measures."

Peskov stressed that vaccination was the sole method of stopping COVID outbreaks and the virus's further proliferation. "There is no other way of defeating the coronavirus," Peskov said. At the same time, he stressed that vaccination remained voluntary.

"It is entirely a matter of conscience and common sense of all of us. Each person should realize that in view of this unprecedented coronavirus threat vaccination is the sole protection," the Kremlin official said. "It is not a panacea, but it is the sole means of protection. No other is available."

Peskov answered in the affirmative, when asked if it was appropriate to consider some measures to promote Russians' awareness of the need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"Regions have been taking measures. Different regions act differently. After all, the presidential decree that granted regional officials special powers amid the pandemic remains in force," Peskov said. "On the basis of this decree, by exercising their special powers all regions have been taking measures on the ground that they deem right."

"It goes without saying that in this particular case any measures that may help boost the vaccination process are appropriate," Peskov said.