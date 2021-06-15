St. Petersburg registers highest level of coronavirus infections since March 19

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg exceeded 900 in the past 24 hours, registering the highest level since March 19, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

St. Petersburg recorded 902 new coronavirus cases on June 14. Overall, 452,497 people have been infected in St. Petersburg since the start of the pandemic, the latest figures show.

A total of 913 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in St. Petersburg in the past day, with recoveries growing to 422,228. Currently, 15,270 people continue their medical treatment from the infection in St. Petersburg, the latest data show.

53 coronavirus patients died in St. Petersburg in the past 24 hours, bringing fatalities to 14,999, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.