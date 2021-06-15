Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases, crisis center says

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia has registered 14,185 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,236,593 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

In the past 24-hour period, 205 new cases were uncovered in Buryatia (the highest since December 22 of last year), along with 192 new infections in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (the highest since April 25, 2021). Also, during this timeframe, 174 new cases were discovered in the Voronezh Region, 155 new infections in the Rostov Region, and 146 cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, patients who are currently undergoing treatment, has increased to 291,169. This is the highest since March 22, 2021.

Moscow daily

Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 6,805 in the past 24 hours compared to 6,590 a day before to 1,248,112.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.55%, the latest data show.

Seventy-one coronavirus patients died at Moscow hospitals in the past 24 hours (72 a day before), bringing fatalities in the Russian capital to 21,050, the figures suggest.

A total of 3,045 patients were discharged from Moscow hospitals upon their recovery from the novel coronavirus in the past day, bringing recoveries in the Russian capital to 1,099,598. Currently, 127,464 people are undergoing medical treatment from the infection in the Russian capital, the latest data show.

Moscow region daily

Confirmed coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region grew by 1,135 in the past 24 hours, registering the highest level since January 25.

Overall, 283,799 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the Moscow Region since the start of the pandemic (slightly less than 3.7% of the population), the latest data show.

A total of 885 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing recoveries in the Moscow Region to 234,242 (82.5% of all infections). Currently, 43,272 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Moscow Region, the latest figures indicate.

Eight coronavirus patients died in the Moscow Region in the past day, bringing fatalities to 6,285, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 379 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 371 the day before. The total death toll has reached 127,180.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.43% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 20 fatalities were reported in the Nizhny Novgorod region in the past day, 15 in the Ulyanovsk region, 14 in the Voronezh region, 13 in the Sverdlovsk region and 12 in the Krasnodar region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 8,597 to 4,818,244 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 92% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 279 recoveries were reported in the Buryatia region in the past day, 222 in the Rostov region, 171 in the Voronezh region, 127 in the Sverdlovsk region and 115 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.